Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic
In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Medtronic Stock Performance
MDT stock opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.28. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $89.18.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
