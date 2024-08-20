Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after acquiring an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 14.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $179.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a PE ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.13 and a 200-day moving average of $184.13. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

