Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,305,000 after buying an additional 417,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $900,674,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,800 shares of company stock worth $11,655,728 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $167.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.41. The stock has a market cap of $98.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.52.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.