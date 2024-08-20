Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 286,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1,165.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth about $125,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RQI opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

