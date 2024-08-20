Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PM opened at $118.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $119.06. The company has a market cap of $184.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

