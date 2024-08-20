Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,021,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,160,000 after acquiring an additional 586,652 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $24,048,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

