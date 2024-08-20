Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 57.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,331 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $175.91 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.88. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

