Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 30 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

MDY opened at $555.54 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $574.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $542.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

