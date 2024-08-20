Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,352 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $118.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.62. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

