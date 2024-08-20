Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,730.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 56,719 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,942,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,575,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,270.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 997,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,484,000 after purchasing an additional 978,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.