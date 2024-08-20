Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.