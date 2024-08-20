Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,414 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $172.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.66 and a 200-day moving average of $164.80. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $173.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

