Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,436 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,747,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in American Express by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,521,000 after buying an additional 919,337 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after buying an additional 667,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,923,399,000 after acquiring an additional 662,382 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express stock opened at $254.05 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $256.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

