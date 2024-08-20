Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 442 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 11.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,056,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,851,000 after purchasing an additional 105,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.0% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -21.24%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $175,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,931.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

