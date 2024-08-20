Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 978 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 64.9% during the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $111.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.24 and a 200-day moving average of $103.58.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

