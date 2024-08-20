Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $92.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.85. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,514 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

