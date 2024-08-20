Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC raised its position in ONEOK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average of $79.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $88.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

