Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $36,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,555,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,142 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 347,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,339.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

