Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $211.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.63.

Apple Stock Down 0.1 %

AAPL opened at $225.89 on Monday. Apple has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.17 and its 200-day moving average is $193.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its position in Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

