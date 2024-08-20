Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Short Interest Up 6.2% in July

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 936,400 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 881,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,465,000 after purchasing an additional 286,359 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 13.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,396,000 after purchasing an additional 119,505 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 681.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 94,989 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $11,813,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 14.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 478,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,917,000 after acquiring an additional 59,072 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arch Resources Stock Performance
NYSE ARCH opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $120.52 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.52 and a 200-day moving average of $159.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Arch Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ARCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARCH
Arch Resources Company Profile
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arch Resources
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Goodyear Tire Stock: Bargain Buy or Time to Junk It?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Merck’s Stock Dip Offers a Buying Opportunity: Here’s Why
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Stocks with Surging Call Option Volume in the Recovery Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.