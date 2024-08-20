Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,110,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 57,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 30.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACHR

Archer Aviation Stock Down 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

ACHR opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Archer Aviation has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.35.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.