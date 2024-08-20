Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Trading 1.4% Higher

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.18 ($0.03). Approximately 1,495,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,611,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Ariana Resources Stock Up 5.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of £41.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 0.66.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, uranium, zinc, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

