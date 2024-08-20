Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 79,359 Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.64. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Brighthouse Financial

In related news, Director Michael J. Inserra bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brighthouse Financial news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $826,006 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

