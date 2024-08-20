Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.18% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 73,020 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,291,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.23. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.