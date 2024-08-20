Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 206,087 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.78% of Hanmi Financial worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAFC shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Hanmi Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

HAFC opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

