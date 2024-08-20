Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,027 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,733,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,085,000 after purchasing an additional 92,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,575,000 after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $14,612,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 211,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 30,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.27 million. Research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

