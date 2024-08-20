Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 177,265 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 26,563.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

