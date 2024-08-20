Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.31 Million Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 545.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $123.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.64 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.18.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $3,949,782 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

