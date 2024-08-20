Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.35 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738,345 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,487,000 after buying an additional 12,259,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $317,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after buying an additional 7,825,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $105,569,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $35.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

