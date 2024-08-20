Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.83 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 153,311 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Breakout Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,894,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 929,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $166,709,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,661,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $67.44.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

