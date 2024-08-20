Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 397,267 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,146,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,604 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,639 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 323.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,369,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,122 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 560.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,003,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after buying an additional 851,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.8 %

MRO stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

