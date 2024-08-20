Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.21 Million Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 116,226 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In related news, Director Arthur C. Butcher purchased 1,315 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,956.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,861.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.52 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

