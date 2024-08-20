Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,191 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 2.98% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADVM. BML Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 639,252 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,834 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $21,210,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 784,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 452,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,892,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Insider Activity at Adverum Biotechnologies

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 85,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $613,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,268,064 shares in the company, valued at $16,216,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $150.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.58. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Further Reading

