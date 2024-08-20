Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.28% of PROS worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PROS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

PROS stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $916.11 million, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.21. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

