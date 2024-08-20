Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.42 Million in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Ashland as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 78,013 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ashland by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,424,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,435,000 after buying an additional 164,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 427.1% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.08 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 42.97%.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

