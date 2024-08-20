Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,890 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.70% of Myers Industries worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,956,000 after acquiring an additional 182,215 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 135.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 102,621 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the first quarter worth $4,698,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Myers Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

MYE stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $540.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Stories

