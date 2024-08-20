Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 169,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.26% of Perdoceo Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRDO. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,213,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after buying an additional 656,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,538,000 after buying an additional 45,259 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at about $2,570,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at about $954,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

PRDO opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

In other Perdoceo Education news, Director William Dean Hansen sold 13,185 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $303,386.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,758.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 26,664 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $605,272.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,218.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dean Hansen sold 13,185 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $303,386.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,758.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

