Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 18,760 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Report on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $90.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average is $79.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.