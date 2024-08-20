Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 2,261 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,885,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 106,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of SLF opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.33. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $55.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.587 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

