Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 99,989 Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,989 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of Sapiens International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

