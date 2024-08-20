Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 99,989 Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,989 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of Sapiens International at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.
Sapiens International Stock Performance
Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.22.
Sapiens International Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sapiens International
Sapiens International Company Profile
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sapiens International
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.