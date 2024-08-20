Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $341.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.67 and a 200 day moving average of $340.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

