Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 117,108 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117,108 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.31% of Horace Mann Educators worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

NYSE:HMN opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.27. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 87.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Horace Mann Educators

About Horace Mann Educators

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.