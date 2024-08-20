Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 13,662 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,662 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,312,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $232,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,312,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,573 shares of company stock worth $1,248,929. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPC. StockNews.com raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $26.88.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Further Reading

