Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,613 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $32,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $58.55. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.