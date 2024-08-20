Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 175,460 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,460 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.31 and its 200 day moving average is $150.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

