Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 175,460 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,460 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.31 and its 200 day moving average is $150.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Take-Two Interactive Software Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.
