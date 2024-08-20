Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 2,832 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BG opened at $96.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.92. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $115.84.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bunge Global

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

