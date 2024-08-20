Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 48,641 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $627,399,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $379,678,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of KLA by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after purchasing an additional 301,848 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,936 shares of company stock worth $15,371,810. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $820.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $807.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $737.16. The company has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $896.32.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
