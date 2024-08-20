Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 48,641 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $627,399,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $379,678,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of KLA by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after purchasing an additional 301,848 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,936 shares of company stock worth $15,371,810. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $820.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $807.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $737.16. The company has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.