Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 97,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,799,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 302,571.4% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 1,599.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 149,697 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 140,891 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Range Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,568,000 after buying an additional 90,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

