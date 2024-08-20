Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Update

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,100 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 428,400 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. Aterian has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $24.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.98.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.12. Aterian had a negative net margin of 42.16% and a negative return on equity of 90.92%. The company had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aterian stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aterian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ATER Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.24% of Aterian at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Aterian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

