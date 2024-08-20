Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2024

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATERGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,100 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 428,400 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Aterian Price Performance

NASDAQ ATER opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. Aterian has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $24.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.98.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATERGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.12. Aterian had a negative net margin of 42.16% and a negative return on equity of 90.92%. The company had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aterian stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATERFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.24% of Aterian at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Aterian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATER

About Aterian

(Get Free Report)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.