Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Short Interest Update

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $129.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $132.24. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.79.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

